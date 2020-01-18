Home » EPL: Hayden Leaves Chelsea Stunned With Late Winner

By - 1 hour ago on January 18, 2020
Chelsea vs Newcastle/Getty Images

Issac Hayden scored a 94th-minute header to snatch a stunning 1-0 win over Chelsea, earning Newcastle their first Premier League victory of 2020.

A well-drilled Newcastle side kept Chelsea who had 70 per cent of the possession and 19 shots but at bay and completed the ultimate smash-and-grab with 30 seconds to play as Hayden glanced an Allan Saint-Maximin cross home to send St James’ Park into raptures.

But Newcastle’s sensational finish was in contrast to their start, when Jetro Willems was stretchered off inside 10 minutes to increase Steve Bruce’s injury problems.

Reece James was also taken off injured for Chelsea, who will be lamenting their lack of finishing in a game they dominated.

Newcastle’s victory moves them up a place into 12th, while Chelsea remain in fourth with a five-point cushion over Manchester United, who travel to Liverpool on Renault Super Sunday.

