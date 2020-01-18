EPL: English Footballer Of Nigerian Descent Wants To Be Man City’s Captain In Five Years

Manchester City loanee, Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Adarabioyo has aired his belief that he can be captain on English Premier League (EPL) giants, Manchester City ‘in five years time’.

Concise News reports that Adarabioyo was speaking to The Guardian UK recently, and the Blackburn Rovers (Championship team) defender was optimistic about his chances of winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League (UCL) with parent club, City.

“In five years’ time, I’d like to be captain of Man City and have won the Premier League and the Champions League. Definitely it can happen,” he said.

The 22-year-old joined City’s youth system at the age of five and went on to make his debut for the club’s Under-18s at the age of just 14.

He signed his first professional deal upon turning 17 and was appointed skipper of their Under-18s as a first year scholar.

Adarabioyo made his City first team debut in an FA Cup tie against Chelsea in February 2016.

Promoted to City’s senior squad under manager Pep Guardiola, the young athlete has appeared in the glamorous UEFA Champions League multiple times.

Prior to his tentative move to Lancashire, he had been on loan in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion, making 36 appearances in all competitions and helping the Baggies secure a place in the play-offs.

The England youth team international was born in England and is of Nigerian descent.