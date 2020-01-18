Drama As Davido, Chioma Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

In the early hours of Saturday, the lovers of celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma were shocked to see them unfollow each other on Instagram.

Concise News also confirmed this but unsure of what could have led to the action as none of them has come out to address the observation.

Meanwhile, some social media users have alleged that a shocking revelation made by Goldenboy entertainment boss, Patrick Anyaene could have led to that.

In the past few days, Anyaene has been making some revelations on his Twitter handle, where he accused his former signee, Peruzzi and Davido of breach of contract.

According to him, the DMW boss signed Peruzzi when he was still signed under the Goldenboy record label, without the normal process.

Anyaene later alleged that Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick and presented to Davido as his cousin, while also accusing Davido of infecting several ladies with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI).

The Goldenboy CEO, while replying to one of Davido’s tweets said: “If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you as his cousin..Let’s be guided please. Incest is a sin..”

Meanwhile, Davido proposed to Chiomaearlier in September, after he met with her family.

The lovebirds began their love journey while at Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, Ogun state.