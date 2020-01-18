Controversial reality star, Oluwabusayo Abiri better known as Khloe has taken to Instagram to blast her former schoolmates who now follow are on the platform.

In a post on Friday, Khloe described those people as those who provoked her during high and middle school days.

“A few people who teased me in high school and middle school actually follow me on social media, and I just wanna say y’all look like a fuckin’ mess”

The former BBNaija housemate stated that her post was directed at Lasmodcom 2019 alumni who she described as “mad people”

“This is direct, Catch your sub Lasmodcom 2009 alumni pick your grains 😡😡😡Awon werey”

Khloe Lashes Out At Online Beggars

Weeks ago, Khloe, in a video on her Snapchat handle, lashed out at those who plan to seek help from her in 2020, while recalling how she unsuccessfully sought help in 2019.

The reality star, while placing curses on “beggars” said she would embarrass anyone who comes for her help, saying “your life will spoil, you will die.”

Days after, she was spotted on Instagram begging on-air-personality Toke Makinwa for cloths.

Makinwa shared a gorgeous photo of hers after which Khloe commented that she would be visiting her to “raid” her wardrobe.

“Pls aunty mi toke, can I come for a wardrobe raid . Pls I need help . I’m broke sis,” the former BBNaija housemate wrote.

But social media users, who had seen Khloe’s video, immediately attacked her for begging for cloths after shading those who beg online.

Defending her claims, Khloe said: “I said no one should ask me , u dint say me I cannot ask o . Abeg let me beg in peace sista.”