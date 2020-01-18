Anthony Joshua Prostrates To Presents Belts To Buhari

Nigerian-born British world boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has officially presented his four title belts to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He regained the belts after beating Mexican-American, Andy Ruiz Jnr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in December last year after losing the belts to the Mexican in their first meeting in the US.

Joshua celebrated his recent victory with the President on Saturday when the Nigerian leader met with some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old showed he is in touch with his Yoruba roots as he prostrated to pay homage to President Buhari, taking everyone in the room by surprise.

Though representing Britain, Joshua has Nigerian roots. The parents are from Ogun State. He visited Nigeria in July and spent weeks socialising.

Following the victory, President Buhari rejoiced with Joshua and saluted him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.