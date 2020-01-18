Anthony Joshua Arrives To Meet President Buhari (Photos)

Heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Concise News reports that the boxer of Nigerian descent is scheduled to make contact with President Buhari soon.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission made known the development in a Twitter post on Saturday.

She wrote on her verified handle: “I gladly receive Antony Joshua as he arrives to meet ⁦@MBuhari.”

President Buhari is currently in London for the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The Summit, which will be hosted by Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) will hold on Monday, January 20th, 2020.

Although, there are talks of a future fight involving the Watford-born man happening in Nigeria, recent reports indicate that he plans Saudi Arabia return in 2020 with Oleksandr Usyk fight eyed.