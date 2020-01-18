Amotekun: Security Outfit Plot Against Fulani – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore wants the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to arrest southwest leaders in charge of Operation Amotekun.

The formation of the security outfit by governors of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo has caused controversy in the country, with Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), declaring it illegal.

But the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has insisted that the outfit was launched to tackle insecurity in the southwest.

However, in an interview with The Sun, national president of Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore – a northern group – Bello Bodejo, said the outfit was a plot against the Fulani – one of the ethnic groups in northern Nigeria.

“They should not only ban it, but should arrest the leaders of this group. Like I said earlier, nobody or group has more security intelligence than the Police. The Army is doing enough; the DSS is also doing enough, likewise the Civil Defence,” the newspaper quoted Bodejo as saying,” he said.

“They are just doing all these things in order to stop the Fulani from coming into their area; it is just a hidden agenda to prevent the Fulani herdsmen from grazing in their God-given areas.

“If you say you set up Amotekun to protect your region, what about the Northern Nigeria, what about the Southeast and the South-South and other places that don’t have that kind of thing. Nigeria is one; everything is one, unless they want to divide the country.

“I know some of their leaders have good hearts, but others have evil hearts, and those are the ones coming up with this agenda that the Fulani can’t do this and the Fulani can’t do that; all these things are happening because of Fulani; they are just against the Fulani.

“I support 100 percent the federal government banning it; and the leaders should be arrested. It is a deliberate plot against the Fulani.”

Security Chiefs Warn Group After Launch Of Operation Amotekun

Meanwhile, security chiefs in the country have said that “individuals or group of individuals” likely to cause trouble for the country would be stopped “to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined.”

The Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known on Friday after the country’s heads of security outfits had met with the commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

He said, “You recall that we held a meeting on the 30th of December 2019, and today (Friday), we held another one. The essence of the meeting was to critically evaluate what the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, are doing to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals.”

The security chief also said that “we want to reassure Nigerians that the armed forces of Nigeria, the security and intelligence agencies are going to continue to work round the clock to ensure that our country is secure and to ensure that nobody undermines the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Nigeria.”