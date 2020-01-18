Amotekun: Fani-Kayode Spits Fire At Miyetti Allah Once More

A former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode has once again slammed the herdsmen under the umbrella of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for their aversion towards the Western Nigeria Security outfit, codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’.

Concise News reports that in a recent interview with sunnewsonline.com, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, the National President-General of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore called on the federal government to arrest Yoruba leaders promoting Operation Amotekun.

Lagos-born ‘FFK’ was not pleased that at all.

“Arrest Yoruba leaders who support Amotekun”- Miyetti Allah. Go ahead, arrest us and ignite a fire. Do your worst and make heroes and martyrs out of us. We are ready to sacrifice ALL for the freedom of our loved ones & children & for the future generations of our people. 1/5 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 18, 2020

He took to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday to for the umpteenth time, criticise the Miyetti Allah and declared that “we are ready to sacrifice all”.

His tweets read: “Go ahead, arrest us and ignite a fire. Do your worst and make heroes and martyrs out of us. We are ready to sacrifice ALL for the freedom of our loved ones & children & for the future generations of our people.

“We will never bow to you and we will not be intimidated by your bullying ways and childish barrack-room threats. When you take one of us down millions will rise up in his or her defence and in his or her place.

“We have lost all sense of fear. We have no fear of arrest, no fear of death, no fear of torture, no fear of failure and no fear of tyranny because the Lord is with us! Amotekun is here to stay and damned be he who says this is not so.

“In as much as the control of one’s own destiny is the pre-condition for progress, a conflict with the Islamic North is inevitable if the South truly desires to successfully reform itself.

“The struggle for secession in 1967, the Nzeogwu coup of Jan. 15th 1966 and the Orkar coup of April 22 1990, which all aimed at breaking the Islamic North’s political stranglehold coupled with the centrifugal ethnic nationalism of today, have all been abundantly vindicated.

“There is no realistic prospect of working, in equal partnership, with the Islamic North towards any shared enlightened vision of the future. It is time for us to go our separate ways.”