Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has declared his support for Amotekun while claiming that some Nigerian celebrities have received millions of naira to discredit the security outfit.

Concise News reports that Amotekun is a newly launched security outfit recently launched by the governors of the South-West states to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the zone.

Since its launch, there have been controversies surrounding it as the federal government described it as illegal.

But in an Instagram post, Maduagwu said, “Amotekun is the only solution to the endless insecurity in the South West, dont allow any #fulani herdsmen politician take it away from you…

“As i speak, some celebrities in #Nigeria have allegedly received millions of Naira from some politicians just to discredit Amotekun on social #media,

“I am the only popular #actor in #Naija that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #Hollywood i have already spoken to the Governor of #OyoState and i hope to speak with the #Lagos State Governor on this soon.

“I am an #Igbo man but i support this great #security outfit by these South West Governors. Let me correct the laughable fallacy that Amotekun is South West governors backdoor to state police, anyone who has been monitoring the increase of kidnapping and banditry in the south west will tell you that #fakenews, Amotekun is a quintessential neighbourhood police network, and it is meant to complement the laudable effort of the Nigerian police force.”