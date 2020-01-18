Nollywood Actor, Emma Emordi, who is the ex-husband of Mary, the sister to Nigerian singers Paul and Peter Okoye has come out to address the cheating and stealing allegations against him.

Concise News reports that Mary had earlier waded into a Facebook post that asked users to name what their exes were good at.

Commenting, she said her estranged husband was good at cheating and stealing

Responding, a user asked why she made such revelation on the social media platform, knowing how information travels.

In her response, Mary said “My dear, don’t take it personal ok… It is I of experience. Wait until you get married to a man who will infect you with STDs, steal all you ever worked for. You catch him in bed with another woman. And then he will tell you he gained nothing from the marriage even after giving him a son, then you will know where I’m comi g from. I pray you never meet such”.

But now, Emordi has through his Facebook page said the kind of woman one chooses to marry determines how far a man goes in life.

The actor also promised to unravel things that are unknown to the public soon.

”The man or woman you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life: your mental health, your peace of mind, the love inside of you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised, and so much more.. choose very wisely… Soon a story will be told to the surprise of all man.. happy weekend my people…”.

This platform understands that the marriage only lasted about six years before hitting the rocks.