We’re Committed To Sending Nigeria To Space, FG Assures

The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to launch Nigeria into space, assuring that the dream would become a reality in no distant time.

Concise News reports that the Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu gave the assurance on Thursday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State while delivering a lecture in his alma mater Izzi High School Old Students Association (great COSCO)’s national convention.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is massively behind Nigeria’s quest to launch into space, as he urged the students not to toy with engineering and science courses as they head to tertiary schools.

Onu admitted that without trained engineers, the nation’s dream of going to space would become a mirage, calling on teachers to ensure their students pick interest in science and technology.