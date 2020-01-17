Watch Moment DJ Cuppy Tasted Sachet Water (Video)

While many saw it as a dig at the poor and others, as something strange for a billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy to take the regular sachet (pure) water, she has said that it is sweet.

It is not clear if it was her first of taking it or not, but Cuppy shared a video of herself holding “pure water” and drinking it with so much excitement in a video she shared on her Twitter handle.

Concise News reports that the “Gelato” crooner had paid a visit to Epe area of Lagos state, where she had a taste of the water which is common among all classes of people in the society.

As she drank the water, she said “Okay guys, we are in Odo Akushin, Epe (sic). Lets go to the farm. This water is sweet o,”