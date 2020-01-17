Home » UK-Africa Summit: Nigeria’s Buhari Departs Abuja For London

January 17, 2020
Buhari Leaves Dubai For Abuja (file image courtesy State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for London to participate in the first UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20th, 2020.

Concise News understands that the summit is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations.

Buhari’s delegation include Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Okezie Ikpeazu of Kogi, Gombe and Abia States.

To be hosted by the UK British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the crux of the event is “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

Also, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

The summit, in addition, is expected to provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

While in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian leader, Buhari, will hold a meeting with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland.

President Buhari and his delegation would also meet with Prime Minister Johnson and heads of multilateral organisations.

