Tyson Fury Masturbates For Deontay Wilder Ahead Las Vegas Rematch

Ahead of his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on 22 February in Las Vegas, Briton Tyson Fury has shared his routine while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fury told Hoop Jab that he has been masturbating seven times a day to keep his testosterone levels up among other things in a bid to win his American counterpart.

He said: “I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, I’m drinking eight litres of water a day.

“I don’t know if any of that even matters on the night. It didn’t matter before but if it’s gonna give me an edge on winning this fight then I’m willing to try it, why not.

“I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping.”

Fury then quoted lines from the 2004 hit song by Danzel, titled Pump It Up. He added:

“Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know!

“I gotta keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down”.

Although the 31-year-old has been pumping it up when it comes to his testosterone levels, he has been cutting down on other things like drinking diet coke. He reveals:

“I’m really eliminating all the distractions this time. No phones, no thing like that. No diet coke, which I’ve become susceptible to. I’ve had tons, and tons, and tons of it in every training camp. This is the first training camp in 10 years I’ve not had one diet coke and I won’t have any until after the fight.

“This is the 1st training camp where I’m going to bed early at 9.30 every night and I wake up every morning at 7 am, fresh as a daisy.”

It is interesting to note that neither Fury nor Wilder has ever lost in their professional careers but Fury claimed on Monday night that he will end the rematch in two rounds, saying,

“I’ll meet you in the center of the ring, Deontay Wilder. February 22nd, you won’t have to look anywhere for me. Just watch out for the right hand because you’re going to sleep in two rounds. Two! Two rounds, he’s going down.

“I keep having a dream about two rounds. In poker, I keep getting dealt number two. It’s definitely a thing. He’s getting knocked out in two rounds. 100 percent!”

The undefeated heavyweight will have his second chance at winning the WBC title when he faces the Bronze Bomber in a rematch from their controversial draw in December 2018.