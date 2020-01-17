Transfer: Man United’s Young Officially Joins Inter Milan

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has completed his move from Old Trafford to Inter Milan on a six-month deal with an option to extend for a further year.

A deal between the two clubs was agreed on Thursday with Inter paying a £1.3m (€1.5m) fee plus bonuses for the winger turned full-back.

Young travelled to Milan on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of the announcement of his transfer.

He becomes the third United player to sign for Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan side in less than 12 months, following the transfers of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku last summer.

The 34-year-old rejected a contract extension at United after spending eight-and-a-half seasons at the club – with Young’s principle decision for departing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad being based on playing time.