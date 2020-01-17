Terrorism: Nigeria, US Can Stop Extremism In Sahel Region – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said stepping up relations between Nigeria and the US will help in curbing the dangers of terrorism in the Sahel region.

Concise News reports that Osinbajo made the remark in Abuja, Thursday when the US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Leonard visited him at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the US and Nigeria have had a great relationship spanning years, calling for the strengthening of the ties between the two nations.

Osinbajo listed terrorism as well as poverty, as the two major issues affecting the Sahel region, arguing that the menace should be tamed now.

“Stepping up cooperation with the US in the area of counter-terrorism is something that should be pursued vigorously given the threats of terrorism in the Sahel,” Osinbajo said.

Furthermore, while responding to a proposition by the US Ambassador on deepening relationships between Nigeria and the US especially the restoration of the Bi-National Commission, Osinbajo said there are many opportunities to do that.

“The challenges facing us as a country are many but they present opportunities for doing innovative and great things. This is our best chance of making serious progress,” the Nigerian leader noted. “I am certainly looking forward to the Bi-National Commission and hope that important issues concerning our trade relations will be addressed because we have barely scratched the surface.”