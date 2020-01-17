Every great person has one or two stories to share about their journey to success and as such, singer Slimcase has recalled how he did face paintings for children, for a sum of N50 on sunny days, just for him to earn a living.

According to him, all the cash he earned during the period was spent on production of music until grace found him.

“I face paint kids for 50N back in days to make a living in a very hot sun under an umbrella ☂ pack all my life savings go studio Before Grace found me” Slimcase wrote.

In another post, the singer recalled how he sang in his local dialect, Egun in the early years of his career.

Slimcase shared a video of one of his songs, “Show-Ajani” on Instagram, with the caption “when I used to sing with my Dialect as Egun Boi I don suffer back in d days b4 Grace found me”