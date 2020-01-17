Peruzzi’s Former Boss Claims Davido Stole Songs, Drops Audio Evidence

A lot has been unraveling since Goldenboy entertainment boss, Patrick Anyaene accused Davido and Peruzzi of breach of contract, Concise News reports.

Anyaene, in a 17-thread tweets on Wednesday dragged Peruzzi and Davido, asking them to pay him some money and royalties, while vowing to make 2020 “worse for them” if they do not.

The Goldenboy entertainment CEO claimed that Peruzzi betrayed him by telling Davido that he (Anyaene) only assisted him in shooting music video, rather than telling the “Risky” crooner that he was signed under the former management.

” I bought Peruzzi’s ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract.

In a new tweet which Anyaene backed with an audio, he claimed that Davido’s hit songs, “FIA”, “Risky”, “Ada” and “Mind” were recorded by Peruzzi under Goldenboy entertainment.

He claimed that Davido never paid or give him the royalties he deserves.

Just to clear the air, @Davido Owes Me as Much as @Peruzzi_VIBES does. Fact – the song FIA, Ada, Mind, Risky were recorded by Peruzzi for Goldenboy and are all Owned by Goldenboy… DAVID NEVER PAID ME cc @sonymusic. Instead he took me off royalties. Listen!👇🏽 #SurvivingPeruzzi pic.twitter.com/KUGUwici1D — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Davido had described singer Peruzzi as one of the best things that has ever happened to his career.

Davido had said this in reaction to Anyaene’s claims in a comment section on Instablog9ja’s handle

The DMW boss also stated that the record label’s boss was the major problem and not Peruzzi.

“#Survivingperuzzi one of the best things that ever happened to me and my career !!! So if there’s a problem it’s u my guy !!” Davido said.