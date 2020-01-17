The social media has been buzzing after singer Peruzzi’s former boss dragged him and Davido on Twitter over alleged breach of contract.

Concise News reports that Patrick Anyaene, CEO of Goldenboy entertainment to which Peruzzi was signed, on Wednesday, claimed the singer betrayed him by telling Davido that he (Anyaene) only assisted him in shooting music video, rather than telling the “Risky” crooner that he was signed under the former management.

He said: “Davido was billed to perform at the One Africa Music festival, late 2017. For Your Pocket remix was trending then so he told me wanted to perform it at the show with Peruzzi, which never happened.

“I bought Peruzzi’s ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract.”

But replying his former boss in a series of tweets in the wee hours of Friday, Peruzzi claimed not to have cheated him or owe him any money.

The “Majesty” crooner said Anyaene ranted about him writing songs for Davido, but forgot how he sold his (Peruzzi) songs to Nollywood individuals without his consent.

The tweets, which were deleted about five minutes later, read: “I ain’t cheat nobody. I ain’t take nobody money. believe what you see on here that’s good for you. stay stupid. Talking about “don’t bite the finger that fed you” who fed who??? when? where? I introduced you as what? But you told me to so that you won’t pay him for the FYP Remix.3

“You crying bout songs I wrote for blood. What about the ones you sold to nollywood and other individuals without my consent? Did you pay for any of the songs you’re talking about? You rented an apartment for me, no be you sign me? Was I homeless? Fuck this shit.

“How you turned from reminding me everyday that you’re doing this to help me and you don’t need it. breaking the system where I had recorded over 27 songs cos you had issues with your girl. I lost all data and had to start recording

again. Now you wanna die for it.”