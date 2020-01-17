Paul, Peter Okoye’s Sister Confirms End Of Marriage To Nollwood Actor

Mary Okoye, the younger sister to sensational singers, Peter and Paul has in a social media comment section confirmed the crash of her marriage to Nollywood actor, Emma Emord.

Concise News reports that Mary had waded into a Facebook post that asked users to name what their exes were good at.

Commenting, she said her estranged husband was good at cheating and stealing

“Sleeping around and stealing, so he’s good for nothing and useless to his family and the world”, she wrote.

Responding, a user asked why she made such revelation on the social media platform, knowing how information travels.

In her response, Mary said “My dear, don’t take it personal ok… It is I of experience. Wait until you get married to a man who will once you with STDs, steal all you ever worked for. You catch him in bed with another woman. And then he will tell you he gained nothing from the marriage even after giving him a son, then you will know where I’m comi g from. I pray you never meet such”.

This platform understands that the marriage only lasted six years before hitting the rocks.