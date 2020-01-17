Npower: Member Of Parliament Seeks Urgent Meeting With Govt Ministers Over Jobs Fears

Member of Parliament for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson is requesting an immediate meeting with the United Kingdom (UK) government following energy firm npower’s announcement late 2019 that 4,500 jobs were expected to be lost across the country as part of a “restructuring programme”, Concise News reports.
Brilliant Hate Crime Awareness sessions delivered by the @WestYorksPolice & @northumbriapol to npower. A great way to improve diversity and inclusion, making sure employees have support and can make a difference in the community. Thank you. @NPLGBT @WYP_HateCrime @Humberbeat pic.twitter.com/FlkPqs8TY2
— npower (@npowerhq) October 28, 2019
Her target, according to the MP, is “to push for additional support for npower workers.”
Lamenting about the news on Thursday, she said: “npower’s announcement late last year was devastating news for our community and the wider North East.
“I know from meeting staff in December last year that there is great concern about what the future holds for them.
“I have been in contact with senior management about what they can do to support employees at this difficult time.
“But with so many local people set to be affected, it’s vital that Government plays its part.
“That’s why today in Parliament I pressed for a meeting with the government, in order to make sure all possible resources are being made available to npower workers.
“I was pleased the minister indicated his willingness to arrange a meeting and in the weeks ahead I will be holding the government to its word.
“npower’s decision will have a huge impact across our community. We must get the support we deserve,” Phillipson stated.
It would be recalled that this online news medium reported how Npower revealed it is cutting up to 4,500 UK jobs as part of a plan to make it more profitable.
Three call centres are under threat of closure, at Houghton le Spring, near Sunderland, an office in Hull and one in Worcester.
Under the restructuring, Npower’s owner E.On will merge computer systems to save money.