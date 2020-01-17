Npower: Member Of Parliament Seeks Urgent Meeting With Govt Ministers Over Jobs Fears

Member of Parliament for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson is requesting an immediate meeting with the United Kingdom (UK) government following energy firm npower’s announcement late 2019 that 4,500 jobs were expected to be lost across the country as part of a “restructuring programme”, Concise News reports.

Her target, according to the MP, is “to push for additional support for npower workers.”

Lamenting about the news on Thursday, she said: “npower’s announcement late last year was devastating news for our community and the wider North East.

“I know from meeting staff in December last year that there is great concern about what the future holds for them.