Nigeria’s Inflation Rises To 11.98%

By - 4 minutes ago on January 17, 2020
Iyano Oba Market in Lagos: Image: Juju Films

Inflation in Nigeria increased by 11.98 per cent year-on-year in December 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS made this known in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report released on Friday.

It said the CPI report for December recorded an inflation rise by 0.13 per cent points compared to the 11.85 per cent rate recorded in November 2019.

“Increases were recorded in all Classification Of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index,” it said.

“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.85 per cent in December 2019, this is 0.17 per cent rate lower than the rate recorded in November 2019 which was 1.02 per cent.”

According to the bureau, the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period ending December 2019 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 11.40 per cent.

This, the bureau said, showed 0.05 per cent point from 11.35 per cent recorded in November 2019.

According to the NBS, the highest increase recorded were oil, fish, meat, potatoes, yam, bread and cereals.

