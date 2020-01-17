Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Jan. 17th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, January 17th, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria Friday for London to participate in the first UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday. Concise News understands that the summit is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has express dismay over the judgment by the panel of Supreme Court justices on the Imo State governorship election. The party demanded a review and reversal of the judgment and called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad to step down.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) would win more states in the South-East before the 2023 general elections, according to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Concise News reports that the Ohanaeze Secretary-General Uche Okwukwu said this on Wednesday in a congratulatory message to APC’s Hope Uzodinma who was declared as the winner of the 2019 Imo Guber elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for the position of the Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Concise News reports. The Presidency made this known in a statement signed by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday.

The United Nations has revealed that the number of aid workers killed by the insurgents in the north-eastern region of Nigeria in 2018 has doubled in 2019. UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, made the revelation known in a statement made available to Concise News on Thursday.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has rescued five aid workers abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on 22nd December along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, Borno State. Concise News understands that the aid workers were rescued on Wednesday by the DSS in collaboration with other security agencies and partners.

Nigeria is among the top ten countries with improved ease of doing business in 2019, according to a report from the World Bank. Concise News reports that China and India are also among the countries that featured in the top ten with Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, ranked 131 on the list after going up by 15 places from its spot in the last report.

The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore has asked south-west governors to abandon a proposed regional security outfit, “Amotekun”. Following its launch by the South West governor, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, had declared the security outfit as “illegal” but Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, insisted that the region would go ahead with the initiative.

The first collapse of the national grid in 2020 happened on Thursday resulting in blackouts across the country. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the development in a statement on its Twitter page which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the signing of Ashley Young in the January transfer window. The fee is £1.3m (€1.5m) plus bonuses and Young will fly to Milan on Friday ahead of a medical, according to Sky Sports News.

