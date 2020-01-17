National Grid Restored After System Collapse – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday said the national grid has been fully restored following the system collapse which occurred on Thursday.

It was learned that the collapse occurred while the grid was recovering from an earlier partial system disturbance.

Spokesperson for TCN Ndidi Mbah, who confirmed that full restoration of the grid had been achieved, said the initial disturbance of the grid was a partial collapse of the system.

“The grid was still supplying Port-Harcourt, Aba, Omoku, Yenegoa, Afam, among others, through Afam IV, Rivers Independent Power Plant and Omoku Power Stations,” she said.

Mbah said that full restoration of the grid re-commenced immediately after the incident and by 10 p.m on Thursday, most parts of the nation had been reconnected to the grid.

She said the grid was fully restored about 2:19 a.m on Friday.

“Management wishes to inform Nigerians that TCN is not relenting on its efforts to completely stabilise the grid,” she said.

“However, due to the fact that the national grid is still being operated with zero spinning reserve, system instability like what was witnessed on Thursday, instability cannot be totally avoided.

“TCN solicits the support and understanding of Nigerians as the company continues to work to modernise the grid.”