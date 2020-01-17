N-Power Sends Message To Beneficiaries Over Disengagement Reports

As talks of disengagement surfaced last week, the Nigerian government’s N-Power scheme have instructed beneficiaries to ‘continue going to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)’, Concise News reports.

Good morning everyone, We hope you have resumed at your Places of Primary Assignment?#NPowerNG#NPower pic.twitter.com/23jmyG3ztD — N-Power (@npower_ng) January 7, 2020

The scheme, through it’s official Facebook page urged curious volunteers to wait for further instructions.

It would be recalled that Leadership Newspaper did a story some days ago, where it claims that the Batch A beneficiaries will be relieved of their duty soon.

Another major Nigerian newspaper, Punch, carried the news subsequently.

FG disengages 200000 NPower volunteers because there was no provision for them in 2020 budget. They were supposed to have been disengaged in 2018 but for last election. Elections are over, so reality check. — Afam bu Ogbuefi🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) January 9, 2020

These reports compounded the worry of beneficiaries who had not been fully confident of their stay in the programme.

This led Musa Muhd Koli, an N-Teach volunteer at Garko Community Primary School Hadejia in Jigawa state to ask for clarification from the scheme.

He wrote on a Facebook post by N-Power: “Good Morning Npower Team, I want to know how true is this information, I saw this piece this morning… Thanks as we await your response.”

Responding to Koli, N-Power said: “You are encouraged to continue going to your PPA while you await further instructions.”