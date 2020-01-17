Home » N-Power Sends Message To Beneficiaries Over Disengagement Reports

N-Power Sends Message To Beneficiaries Over Disengagement Reports

By - 1 hour ago on January 17, 2020
Latest N-Power News Today

N-Power beneficiaries

As talks of disengagement surfaced last week, the Nigerian government’s N-Power scheme have instructed beneficiaries to ‘continue going to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)’, Concise News reports.

The scheme, through it’s official Facebook page urged curious volunteers to wait for further instructions.

It would be recalled that Leadership Newspaper did a story some days ago, where it claims that the Batch A beneficiaries will be relieved of their duty soon.

Another major Nigerian newspaper, Punch, carried the news subsequently.

These reports compounded the worry of beneficiaries who had not been fully confident of their stay in the programme.

This led Musa Muhd Koli, an N-Teach volunteer at Garko Community Primary School Hadejia in Jigawa state to ask for clarification from the scheme.

He wrote on a Facebook post by N-Power: “Good Morning Npower Team, I want to know how true is this information, I saw this piece this morning… Thanks as we await your response.”

Responding to Koli, N-Power said: “You are encouraged to continue going to your PPA while you await further instructions.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.