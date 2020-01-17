Leicester City Issue Update On Ndidi Injury

Leicester City have issued a progressive update on the status of injured midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigeria international has been out of action since picking up a knee injury in training ahead of the Foxes’ League Cup fixture versus Aston Villa.

Having undergone successful surgery, the 23-year-old missed Leicester’s last two encounters against the Villans and Southampton.

And with Sunday’s clash with Burnley on the horizon, Ndidi is expected to sit out again.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers has offered a positive assessment of the ex-Genk star and Wes Morgan.

“Wes has been out, and he’s been back on training field, so we’ll assess him tomorrow to see if he’s okay for the weekend,” Rodgers told the club website.

“Wilfred Ndidi has made great progress, he’s out on training pitch working, which is great news for us, but he won’t be available for the weekend. We’ll see after that.”

The King Power Stadium outfit’s title aspirations suffered a huge setback by losing 2-1 at home to Southampton.

They are currently third in the standings of the Premier League with 45 points from 22 outings.