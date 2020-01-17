Latest N-Power News Today Friday 17th January 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday January 17th, 2020, on Concise News.

N-Power: What Buhari Asked NUT To Do To N-Teach Beneficiaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to support the N-Power scheme ‘and encourage as many qualified and willing graduates to enrol in the teaching profession’.

The president made this known when he received the leadership of the NUT at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari acknowledged that Nigeria had a deficit of teachers, which his administration had been addressing through the N-Power Teach Volunteers scheme under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

He said: ‘‘We have created a dedicated platform under the National Social Investment Programme called N-Power Teach, which engages qualified graduates to man the gaps of basic education delivery in Nigeria. Read more here.

N-Power Sends Message To Beneficiaries Over Disengagement Reports

As talks of disengagement surfaced last week, the Nigerian government’s N-Power scheme have instructed beneficiaries to ‘continue going to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)’.

The scheme, through it’s official Facebook page urged curious volunteers to wait for further instructions.

It would be recalled that Leadership Newspaper did a story some days ago, where it claims that the Batch A beneficiaries will be relieved of their duty soon.

Another major Nigerian newspaper, Punch, carried the news subsequently. Read more here.

