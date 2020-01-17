Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 17th, 2020

The Ajaokuta Steel Company will start full production in 2022, according to the Minister of Mines and Steel Olamilekan Adegbite.

Adegbite said this in Lagos on Tuesday as he spoke with the press about developments in the country’s mines and steel sector.

According to him, the Russian Government via the Russian Export Centre and the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will invest $1.465bn in the revitalization of the moribund steel company.

He added that the Nigerian Government will seal a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia along with the two organizations – Russian Export Centre and Afreximbank – in January 2020. Read more here.

Kogi State Govt Explains Water Scarcity In Lokoja, Environs

Kogi State government said that the acute water scarcity in Lokoja and its environs was due to the shutting down of the Greater Lokoja Water Works for general maintenance.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Special Adviser to the governor on information and communication strategy, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

“We are conducting a general maintenance of our Greater Lokoja Water facilities, which has been responsible for our inability to pump water for the past few days,” Fanwo said.

It would be recalled that Lokoja and its environs had been experiencing acute water scarcity for the past 13 days . Read more here.