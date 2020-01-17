Home » Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 17th, 2020

Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today January 17th, 2020

By - 46 minutes ago on January 17, 2020
Latest Kogi State News Online Roundup For Today

Kogi State Government House, Lokoja (image courtesy Kogi Reports)

Good day, and welcome to the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, January 17th, 2020.

Here are the latest Kogi news headlines

Kogi: Ajaokuta Steel Mill To Begin Full Production In 2022

The Ajaokuta Steel Company will start full production in 2022, according to the Minister of Mines and Steel Olamilekan Adegbite.

Adegbite said this in Lagos on Tuesday as he spoke with the press about developments in the country’s mines and steel sector.

According to him, the Russian Government via the Russian Export Centre and the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will invest $1.465bn in the revitalization of the moribund steel company.

He added that the Nigerian Government will seal a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia along with the two organizations – Russian Export Centre and Afreximbank – in January 2020. Read more here.

Kogi State Govt Explains Water Scarcity In Lokoja, Environs

Kogi State government said that the acute water scarcity in Lokoja and its environs was due to the shutting down of the Greater Lokoja Water Works for general maintenance.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Special Adviser to the governor on information and communication strategy, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

“We are conducting a general maintenance of our Greater Lokoja Water facilities, which has been responsible for our inability to pump water for the past few days,” Fanwo said.

It would be recalled that Lokoja and its environs had been experiencing acute water scarcity for the past 13 days . Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.

