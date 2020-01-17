Latest Benue State News Online Today January 17th 2020

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom has dismissed insinuation that he has ‘anointed candidates’ for the forthcoming state Local Government (LG) elections.

This online news medium understands that the election is set to hold in the first quarter of this year after it was initially shifted from November, 2019.

Speaking during an expanded caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Makurdi at the weekend, the state’s number one citizen quelled the claims of some of the aspirants, insisting that he had no favourite candidate.

“Let no one tell you ‘I am Ortom’s candidate’ or ‘I am Ortom’s wife candidate’. If I have interest in any local government, I will call stakeholders and tell them. I have no any candidate,” he said. Read more here.

How Armed Forces Remembrance Day Was Observed In Benue, Taraba

The 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was celebrated in the North-Central states of Nigeria like Benue and Taraba on Wednesday with tributes and pledges to families of the fallen soldiers.

In Taraba, Governor Darius Ishaku,during the celebration promised to support security services with more funds to boost logistics for maintenance of peace in the state.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Haruna Manu, said the safety of citizens was a top priority of the administration and urged residents of both southern and central parts of the state to cooperate with troops of the ‘Ayem Akpatuma 11 in their efforts to restore peace in the state. Read more here.