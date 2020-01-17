LASEMA Rescues Man Trapped In Lagos Building Collapse

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have rescued a man who was trapped under a building that collapsed at Alasepe Street, off Community road, Ago Okota in Lagos State on Friday.

Concise News understands that the man was given first aid treatment by medical officials who were at the scene before he was taken to a hospital.

This medium had reported that the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the news of the collapsed building to newsmen.

The LASEMA boss noted that once the rescue operation was completed, the remaining parts of the collapsed building would undergo a controlled demolition exercise.

He stated that the impact of the collapse affected other adjacent structures around the scene of the incident but the resultant crowd is under control.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a three-storey building approaching completion had collapsed.

“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and we have commenced a rescue operation.

“Initial findings revealed that the collapsed building is a three-storey building under construction. The impact of the collapse has affected the adjacent structures but the resultant crowd is under control.

“Extrication and recovery of the trapped man is ongoing using all emergency light tools at our disposal. Once completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a controlled demolition exercise.”