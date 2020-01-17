Jay-Z Sues Officials Over “Inhumane Condition” Of Prison

Rapper and Forbes 2019 richest American musician Jay-Z, has on behalf of inmates sued two officials of Mississippi’s prison.

Concise News understands that the inmates who were 29 had complained that the prison was “endangering their physical and mental health”

Jay-Z who is also a philanthropist instructed his legal team to sue two of the officials who did nothing to curb violence that led to death of five inmates in the past few weeks.

Documents obtained by NBC News reveals that the lawsuit, which was filed through Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s record label, on Tuesday, at the US district court in Greenville, Mississippi, said “these deaths are a direct result of Mississippi’s utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated and their constitutional rights.”

“The under-funding also forces people held in Mississippi’s prison to live in squalor, endangering their physical and mental health,” the letter read.

The lawsuit claimed that the attacks on the prison were due to improper funding as well as acute shortage of personnel birthing “prisons where violence reigns” and an atmosphere where the “unthinkable” happens.

The letter also claimed that the prisons fails to “provide the basic necessities, such as a place to sleep” and that inmates are subject to flooding, overflows of raw sewage, black mold, rat infestations and lack of running water and electricity “for days at a time.”

“Roc Nation and its philanthropic arm, Team Roc, demand that Mississippi take immediate steps to remedy this intolerable situation,” it added.