‘It’s Nice To See Messi Conquering The World’ – Ronaldinho

Barcelona legend, Ronaldinho Gaúcho has pinpointed his memorable assist for fellow South American, Lionel Messi as a moment he is honoured to be associated with.

Concise News reports that Ronaldinho and Messi spent a few years together as teammates at Camp Nou and the now-retired Brazilian reminiscences about the times with ‘Leo’.

“He (Messi) arrived being different to all the others and we spoke to (Frank) Rijkaard so that he came to train with us,” Ronaldinho told Panenka Magazine.

“It was all very fast. We started playing together and we got on very well.

“We were always very close. We learned things – he taught me Spanish and I taught him Portuguese, but with the ball we understood each other perfectly.

“I was lucky enough to give him the pass for his first goal. Over time, it’s very nice to see someone who starts out so close [to you] and then conquers the world.”

After the Spanish Super Cup disappointment recently, Messi and Barcelona host Granada in the La Liga on Sunday.