Iran Accuses EU Of Abandoning Nuclear Deal For Fear Of Trump

Iran has accused European governments on Thursday of sacrificing a troubled 2015 nuclear deal to avoid trade reprisals from US President Donald Trump, who has spent nearly two years trying to scupper it.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Trump was again behaving like a “high school bully” and the decision by Britain, France and Germany to heed his pressure to lodge a complaint over Iranian compliance deprived them of any right to claim the moral high ground.

The three governments “sold out remnants of #JCPOA (the nuclear deal) to avoid new Trump tariffs,” Zarif charged.

“It won’t work, my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?”

Germany’s defence minister on Thursday confirmed a report that the United States had threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports of European cars if EU governments continued to back the nuclear deal.

“This expression or threat, as you will, does exist,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told a news conference during a visit to London.

Zarif said Europe’s unwillingness to antagonise the United States made a mockery of its stated determination to rescue the nuclear deal.

“If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead,” Zarif tweeted. “But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground.”