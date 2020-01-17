Insecurity: Nothing Wrong In Self-Defence – Bisi Akande

There is nothing wrong in self-defence to help in securing lives and properties, according to a former Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bisi Akande.

Concise News understands that Akande said this on Thursday while speaking with the press on his 81st birthday celebration held at his ancestral home in Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

According to him, self-defence is the first law of nature, adding that people use different means to shield themselves from troubles.

“Self defence is the first law of nature, there is nothing wrong in securing one’s abode through different means, including engaging the service of private guards to protect life and property.”

Also, he lamented that politics in Nigeria is money-driven, claiming that the present crop of politicians has nothing else aside politics, a development he said, makes the case for good governance a mirage.

“The new generation of politicians are driven by material things, whereas in our days, we consider service to the people first before any other thing. You can’t be successful in politics without stable economic condition,” he said.