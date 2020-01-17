Imo: Why PDP’s Ihedioha Lost At Supreme Court – Spiritual Leader

An Igbo spiritual leader Rommy Ezeonwuka has claimed Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the Imo governorship seat because he offended the gods.

Concise News had reported that the Supreme Court on Tuesday sacked Ihedioha as the leader of Imo State and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the 2019 governorship election.

While reacting to the development, Ezeonwuka who is also a member, board of trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) claimed the gods of the lands were against Ihedioha for demolishing structures meant for them (gods).

According to him, he had issued warnings to Ihedioha about the demolition exercise, calling on him to retrace his step but he (Ihedioha) refused.

“I warned that the demolition exercise will bring bad omen and bad luck to the administration of Ihedioha and I raised the alarm that he has to retrace his steps and focus on his own agenda and stop [the] demolition of those monumental structures and edifices put in place by Okorocha,” he said.

“I made it clear that what he was doing would bring bad omen to his administration. I said this the day I condemned the demolition of a mosque at Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt by Governor Nyesom Wike.

“I condemned the demolition of the Trans Amadi Central mosque along with what Ihedioha was doing in Imo State in demolishing things because as a spiritual leader I know they have incurred the wrath of the gods.

“You cannot demolish a structure or edifice dedicated to a deity or to a legacy of a man loved by the gods of the land and expect the spirit of the gods to keep quiet. They will fight back. And they have fought back.”

He claimed: “Whatever you sow is what you reap whether you are a president, governor, senator, soldier, policeman, politician, businessman, lawyer, doctor, engineer and what have you, whatever you do on the negative or positive side will come back to you. So, people should avoid doing negative things that will bring back negative results to them.”