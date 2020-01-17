Imo: Nwosu Speaks On Challenging Uzodinma At Supreme Court

The Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate in the 2019 Imo State governorship election, Uche Nwosu, has debunked report that he was heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the court to award victory of the election to Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reported in some quarters yesterday that the former Imo State Chief of Staff, who is son-in-law to the immediate past Governor Rochas Okorocha, was concluding plans to file a fresh motion challenging the victory of Uzodinma, who came 4th during the election.

Following the apex court ruling that the APC won the election, reports went the round that Nwosu was going back to the court to demand that he be declared governor since it had earlier ruled that he was validly nominated.

But in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Nwadike Chikezie, Nwosu described the claim as false.

The statement read, “This is to inform the good people of Imo State and the general public to disregard the rumor making round internet and other Media platforms that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has once again approached the Supreme Court, asking the Apex Court to remove Senator Hope Uzodimma as the Governor and be declared the winner of the 9th March, 2019 Guber Election.

“The story is false, ridiculous and from pit of hell perpetuated by those who are opposed to political Peace and stability in Imo State.

“Without mincing words, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a man of superficial integrity who has great respect for our Party, APC and the people of Imo State.

“His intention to govern Imo State was not borne on desperation and at such sees nothing to be the reason to sacrifice the political peace and stability in the State.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has given his words of acceptance to the outcome of the December, 20, 2019 of the Supreme Court and still stands by it.

“Recall that in his statement, he pledged to support whoever that will emerge victorious at the end of Supreme Court Judgement and by the grace of God, ‘Senator Hope Uzodimma has the emerged and I owe him my full support both as a party Man and as an Imolite.‘

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu also wrote; ‘Let me quickly clarify that I will not go back on my commitment to our great Party, the All Progressives Congress and Imo people on supporting the administration of His Excellency Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma, the duly affirmed governor of Imo State.‘

“In the light of the above, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is calling on all and sundry, especially Imolites both home and abroad to join hands in moving Imo State to the next level.

“Similarly, he is very happy, comfortable and relaxed with the peace and reconciliation in the Party APC and will not be opposed to it.

“We want to use this medium to reach out to the mischief Makers and those whose stock in trade is to malign good personality to try next door as the door of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is for Peace and progress.”