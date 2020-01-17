Imo: Keyamo Demands Apologies From PDP

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) reaction to the judgement of the Supreme Court which removed Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

Keyamo described the PDP as a very unserious opposition.

The minister during an interview with reporters on Wednesday while attending an event in Ughelli, Delta State described the PDP as “ an opposition that is a very unserious opposition; an opposition that is not ready to take but they are ready to give.”

Concise News recalls that PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan rejected the judgement and wondered how Uzodinma who came fourth could be declared as the winner of the election.

Keyamo urged the members of the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians, adding that their reaction was not only objective but ‘extremely provocative’

“PDP is an opposition that takes the benefit from the system; from a particular institution and they don’t want to take the downs from that same institution.

“The same court that gave them victories and excluded us entirely in Rivers State, excluded us entirely in Zamfara State; is that the same kangaroo court?

“How can democrats come out and make such very inciting statement? I think it is an irresponsible statement.

“It doesn’t even deserve a response and they need to apologise to Nigerians and to the Supreme Court; it’s extremely provocative,” Keyamo added.