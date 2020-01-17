Imo: How Supreme Court Inflated Uzodinma’s Votes – YIAGA Africa

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) Africa has claimed the Supreme Court inflated the votes of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in its judgement on the Imo State Guber poll.

Concise News reported that the Supreme Court, Tuesday, sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Uzodinma winner of the 2019 governorship election.

YIAGA Africa, while reacting to the ruling, claimed the apex court inflated APC’s votes by 92,597, adding that the election should have been declared inconclusive since Uzodinma did not meet up with the constitutional requirements.

“The Supreme Court relied on results from over 300 polling units where INEC declined to certify results due to irregularities, non-use of the smart card readers and violence,” the Executive Director of YIAGA Africa Samson Itodo tweeted.

“How come only two parties were on the results sheets from the over 366 polling units in an election with 70 candidates? This is official results for the Imo governorship before the Supreme court judgement total no of polling units= 3,523; total no of accredited voters= 823,743; total no of valid votes= 714,355; total no of rejected votes= 25,130; and total votes cast= 739,485.

“The difference between the total no of accredited voters and total votes cast is 84,258. This includes cancelled votes and those areas where smartcard readers were not used.

“Based on INEC’s results, the gap between the PDP and APC candidate is 176,946 votes. From the Supreme Court’s judgment, its appears the APC candidate secured more than 176,969 votes from the 388 polling units to win the election.

“Let us work with 176,969 pending the release of the Supreme Court results. 176,969 votes + 739, 485 (total votes cast) = 916,431 exceeding the total number of accredited voters in the election which stood at 823,834. Why the difference of 92,597 votes?”

He asked: “Can the Supreme Court tell us the number of accredited voters, rejected and cancelled votes. Can the Supreme Court tell us the locations of the 388 PUs where results were not reflected so a comparison can be made with the original results declared by INEC?”