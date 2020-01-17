Ihedioha: Imo Indigenes In U.S. React To Supreme Court Judgment

A group of U.S-based Imo indigenes, the Mbano National Assembly (MNA), has condemned Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict that effected a change of government in its home state.

The judgment replaced Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party with Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as governor, almost Ihedioha took office.

Speaking with NAN, the MNA President, Basil Njoku, decried the negative impact of premature change in government.

He also decried the delay in adjudication of election petition cases in Nigeria, noting that it distracts the government of the day and scares investors.

Njoku said: “It is important that cases are resolved expediently so that it creates room for those in government to begin immediately and institute policies that would last.

“For example, contracts already signed by the government of Ihedioha will now be subject to the whims of the new government.

“No investor is willing to do business with a government battling with election cases in court with no assurance of being there tomorrow.

“In every society, there are bound to be litigations, but the speed with which those cases are dealt with is essential to creating an enabling environment for people to move on.

“When cases keep languishing in courts, the government in power is not sure of tomorrow, so they are edgy and unwilling to take certain bold actions to improve the lives of the people.’’

He noted that the interest of MNA, a politically neutral non-governmental and charity organisation, was the development of Imo and not the party or people in power.