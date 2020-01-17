Global Fund HIV: Health Minister Explains Three Coordination Pillars

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, has stressed the importance of the three pillars of trust, confidence and accountability as regards coordination and delivery of Global Fund in the country.

He made this known at a 3-day annual retreat of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) for Global Fund on Friday in Abuja.

Concise News understands that is a body of representative of Government, Bilateral and Multilateral organisation, Civil Society Organisations, Patients, Community, Private Sector and Academia.

Its duty is to oversee the delivery of Global Fund HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria and Resilient Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) grant.

“The issue is that the outcome of the delivery of the coordination will depend on the input,” the minister said.

“We must be careful when we think we are making progress and we are not.

“Why we complain about medical tourism, forgetting that in the 50s and 60s, people were coming to Nigeria for medical care.

“So, what has happened, we need to address the issues; let us define what works for us and do it to get results.’’

In his presentation on Tuberculosis (TB), Dr Emperor Ubochioma, Programme Management Unit Team Leader for Global Fund TB Grant, said without the GenExpert machine, TB diagnosis would be a mirage.

Also speaking, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasised the need for accountability of every Fund to encourage more global support .