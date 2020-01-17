Home » Get Job, Alibaba Tells ‘Online Beggars’

Get Job, Alibaba Tells ‘Online Beggars’

By - 52 minutes ago on January 17, 2020
ali baba, alibaba, alibaba the comedian, alibaba speaks on e-commerce, alibaba warns nigerians over e-commerce, alibaba caution Nigerians on e-commerce, e-commerce, e-commerce abuse, e-commerce scam rate, alibaba advices over e-commerce, comedian alibaba, commedy, comedian, nigeria news, nigeria entertainment, nigeria entertainment news, entertainment news, Alibaba, Buhari, Abacha Loot

Alibaba

With the increase in the rate at which people seek help on social media platform, ace comedian, Alibaba has advised “beggars “to get something doing in 2020.

Concise News reports that Alibaba gave the advise while sharing a photo of a woman backing a baby and working as a labourer on a site.

Criticising those who seize opportunities to seek financial supports on social media for different purposes, the comedian asked them to get jobs, no matter what people will think of them.

He wrote “And some men will say, I dont know what to do. Or even the ones always asking for 3000 or 2000 “to feed my siblings”, Hey brothers, please, this year, find something to do. Volunteer. Ignore what people will say. Get a job. Or create one.”

See his post below

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.