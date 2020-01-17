With the increase in the rate at which people seek help on social media platform, ace comedian, Alibaba has advised “beggars “to get something doing in 2020.

Concise News reports that Alibaba gave the advise while sharing a photo of a woman backing a baby and working as a labourer on a site.

Criticising those who seize opportunities to seek financial supports on social media for different purposes, the comedian asked them to get jobs, no matter what people will think of them.

He wrote “And some men will say, I dont know what to do. Or even the ones always asking for 3000 or 2000 “to feed my siblings”, Hey brothers, please, this year, find something to do. Volunteer. Ignore what people will say. Get a job. Or create one.”

See his post below