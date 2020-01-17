FG To Provide Alternative Fuel At N95 Per Litre

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has promised to make petrol cheaper and affordable for Nigerians by providing alternative fuel called Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Concise News reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made this known to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the minister, the proposed CNG will cost between N95 to N97 per litre, adding that the country will cease to experience fuel scarcity again with alternative petrol.

He disclosed that the CNG fuel has undergone a pilot project in Benin City where over 10,000 vehicles are already running on it.

Sylva also promised that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will be passed before May 29, 2020.

He said: “What we have decided is that we should try and give the masses an alternative. This will move the masses to CNG.

“That is transport vehicles for example, out of the PMS loop to be using CNG. CNG cost less than the subsidized PMS. Per liter the subsidized rate of the PMS is N145 per litre. CNG will cost about N95 to N97 per litre.”