EPL: Fans React To Solskjaer’s Announcement Of New Man Utd Captain

By - 8 hours ago on January 17, 2020
Manchester United team (Photo Credit: Manchester United)

Following the news on Friday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named Harry Maguire as Manchester United’s new captain, football fans around the world have taken to Twitter to express their diverse opinion.

Concise News observed that while some threw their weight behind the Norwegian trainer, others faulted his decision and opted for long-term servant of the club, David De Gea.

The decision to name a new captain was made following Ashley Young’s imminent transfer to Inter Milan.

See some reactions below:

