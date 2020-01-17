EPL: Fans React To Solskjaer’s Announcement Of New Man Utd Captain

Following the news on Friday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named Harry Maguire as Manchester United’s new captain, football fans around the world have taken to Twitter to express their diverse opinion.

Concise News observed that while some threw their weight behind the Norwegian trainer, others faulted his decision and opted for long-term servant of the club, David De Gea.

The decision to name a new captain was made following Ashley Young’s imminent transfer to Inter Milan.

See some reactions below:

This interview is why De Gea got stripped of the captaincy. He had it taken away for honesty instead of the false positivity that Ole wants everyone to have. https://t.co/hKGHaZOLMJ — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) January 17, 2020

Many will say this is why De Gea hasn’t been made captain Don’t believe this is the reason if anything this just shows how much De Gea cares and wants the best for Unitedpic.twitter.com/H9Of3oAorF — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 17, 2020

The disrespect to De Gea from ole is shocking, 9 years of world class service to a club just for the Norwegian David moyes to name the man who’s only skill is having a microwave for a head as captain https://t.co/KfbcZ6AayC — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) January 17, 2020

De Gea couldn’t handle being Captain. I don’t like goalies being captain. Especially quiet and reserved ones like De Gea. Drop your dumb agenda against Maguire and support the new captain. — The Elite Pundit Show (@TheElitePundit) January 17, 2020

It’s a total disrespect & disgrace to the Manchester United fraternity on Ole giving the captain’s arm-band to Harry Maguire than that of De Gea, what criteria did Ole based on to choose ? So so highly dissappoint — Ùnited Galàctico 🔴 (@galactico_mufc) January 17, 2020

I feel for De Gea….Best player every season but cannot captain the team…it a shame — NelyoNelson (@NelyoNelson) January 17, 2020

Before a coach chooses a captain, he looks at how commanding the player is, the respect the player has from his teammates and others. I think De Gea isn’t vocal enough. Anyways Ole’s decision so we move. Touch not Ed’s anointed lol — Kwesi Boateng (@qwecikanye) January 17, 2020

David De Gea carries these clowns for 3 seasons in a row. Harry Maguire walks in, plays 20 games and gets the captain armband ahead of De Gea because slabhead. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 17, 2020

One of the concerns with David de Gea is that he’s not vocal enough to command his own box recently. Maguire, in comparison, organises the defence. Choice is justified. That being said : Maguire could also benefit from being more vocal@when players are sloppy. — Rohit (@ORohitO) January 17, 2020