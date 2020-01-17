Eminem Shocks Fans With New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Popular US rapper Marshall Mathers better known as Eminem has again surprised his fans as he drops a new album titled “Music To Be Murdered By” in the early hours of Friday, January 17.

Concise News recalls that Eminem, sometime ago shocked his fans with his second album in 2018 titled, “Kamikaze”.

The 20-track album features acts like Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Royce 5’9,” Black Thought, Q-Tip and more as a follow up

to his previous project “Kamikaze” which he released in 2018.

See and Download Eminem’s “Music to Be Murdered By” Album Tracklist

1. “Premonition (Intro)”

2. “Unaccommodating” featuring Young M.A

3. “You Gon’ Learn” featuring Royce 5’9″ and White Gold

4. “Alfred (Interlude)”

5. “Those Kinda Nights” (feat. Ed Sheeran)

6. “In Too Deep”

7. “Godzilla” featuring Juice WRLD

8. “Darkness”

9. “Leaving Heaven” featuring Skylar Grey

10. “Yah Yah” featuring Royce 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun)

11. “Stepdad (Intro)”

12. “Stepdad”

13. “Marsh”

14. “Never Love Again”

15. Little Engine

16.Lock It Uo Featuring Anderson Paak

17. Farewell

18. “No Regrets” (feat. Don Toliver)

19. “I Will” featuring KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz

20. “Alfred (Outro)” .