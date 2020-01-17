Home » Bobrisky To Other Cross-Dressers: ‘You Go Hustle Tire’

Bobrisky (source: Instagram)

With emergence of more cross-dressers in Nigeria, self-proclaimed male barbie Bobrisky has said that they will work so hard to be like him.

Concise News reports that Bobrisky, who is known for flamboyant lifestyle and dressing in luxury attires, said this in a post on Instagram.

The cross-dresser, who described himself as a senator’s girlfriend, said he heard there was “an upcoming Bobrisky”, while saying his crown is for no one.

Sharing a video of himself holding bundles of money, he wrote: “Senator girlfriend…… Did I hear there is another upcoming Bobrisky ? You go hustle tire 🙄🙄🙄🙄. My crown 👑 is for no one.”

