Biafra: Buhari Still At War With Ndigbo – IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting a war against Igbo people, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that the pro-Biafra leader said this on Thursday in a broadcast on Radio Biafra, adding that there is “dehumanising treatment against the Igbo” by the Buhari government.

He, however, claimed that in spite of the treatment meted out to Ndigbo, they have soared high and making impacts across the world.

“The level of conspiracy, hatred and destruction unleashed on the things cherished by Biafrans by the current administration are unspeakable, unacceptable and uncondonable by any peace-loving section of the country,” he said.

“The war against the Igbo has not ended. The current administration in Nigeria is still fighting the war against the Igbo as if the Civil War has not ended.

“If the war of genocide against Biafrans has ended, why are Igweocha, Warri and Calabar seaports not opened? Why is Onitsha River port not functional? If the war has ended, why is there no international airport in the whole of Biafraland?

“If the war has ended, why does the Federal Government still station roadblocks across Biafraland and why are they still militarising Biafraland? Why is the government supporting the herdsmen to rape our old mothers and daughters across Biafraland?”