Days after it prohibited “Sugar Rush” movie from showing in cinemas across the country, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has lifted the ban.
Concise News reports that NFVCB earlier banned Sugar Rush which hit cinemas on 25 December, 2019, because the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition had expired.
Speaking on the suspension of the movie, the Executive Director of the Board, Adedayo Thomas, had said, “I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and a backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush.”
In a new development, the board, on its Facebook page, said the the movie, which was produced by singer and actor, Banky W, has now been given final approval.
A statement by the boards director read: “The past week has been eventful for us as an organization with diverse speculations in the media on the perceived ban of Sugar Rush movie at the cinemas while we were still doing our due diligence on the movie for final approval.
“We are pleased to inform the general public that the movie has been classified and granted final approval for public screening.
“However, It is expedient to use this opportunity to reiterate our position that the President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR led administration has been most supportive of the Nigerian film industry. As a result of Mr President’s interaction with industry practitioners, the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), launched by the administration, has offered accessible funds to filmmakers, and the domestication of the Ease of Doing Business policy has been a major boost. Within 7days, filmmakers, cinema promoters and distributors can get their movies approved and acquire necessary licensing certificates. We have also introduced licensing certificates and labels with digital security features to curb counterfeiting and piracy of films and video works.
“The recent unprecedented successes of the industry and its huge potentials led to the nation’s award as the Emerging Film Market at the Official Convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA. Additionally, the improved capacity of staff led to the confiscation and recent destruction of over 500million naira worth of bootlegged and pirated video works.
“We urge filmmakers, music and video producers, and other industry practitioners to join us on this reform journey in order to improve the current success-benchmark of the industry by taking advantage of the 7-day window for approvals to get necessary licenses and submit their creative works in ample time for classification to avoid the clumsiness of peak periods.
“Conclusively, we also covet the support of the general public in restoring moral sanity in our society. We are aware that creative works, as much as they entertain, also portend great danger to the society with reference to the moral value of contents that they portray. We implore that you and your wards ensure, and encourage those within your circle of influence as well, to consume only music and video works with NFVCB classification symbols.
“It is our unwavering duty to protect and preserve the moral values, unity, peace and security of the nation, while encouraging growth through our support for creative ingenuity.
“We thank you all for your cooperation and support so far and wish you a prosperous year 2020.”