Days after it prohibited “Sugar Rush” movie from showing in cinemas across the country, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has lifted the ban.

Concise News reports that NFVCB earlier banned Sugar Rush which hit cinemas on 25 December, 2019, because the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition had expired.

Speaking on the suspension of the movie, the Executive Director of the Board, Adedayo Thomas, had said, “I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and a backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush.”

In a new development, the board, on its Facebook page, said the the movie, which was produced by singer and actor, Banky W, has now been given final approval.

A statement by the boards director read: “The past week has been eventful for us as an organization with diverse speculations in the media on the perceived ban of Sugar Rush movie at the cinemas while we were still doing our due diligence on the movie for final approval.

“We are pleased to inform the general public that the movie has been classified and granted final approval for public screening.