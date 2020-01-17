Amotekun: To Hell With Your Presidency, Afenifere Blasts Miyetti Allah

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere has knocked Miyetti Allah for condemning the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) called “Operation Amotekun.”

Concise News understands that the Amotekun, launched last week, has been declared illegal by the Federal Government, with the Miyeti Allah claiming the outfit might ruin the South-West’s chances of producing the next Nigerian president in 2023.

“This Amotekun scheme is political and is not the solution to the problem of insecurity,” Miyetti Allah’s National Secretary Alhassan Saleh had said.

“What the South-West governors should have done is to continue to push for state police. Where did they expect to get the funding from at a time some of them are struggling to pay salaries?

“It is best they give up on this idea because it may affect the chances of the south-west to produce the president in 2023. The thinking is that if the south-west, a major stakeholder in this government, can be toying with this idea now, they may do worse when they get to power.”

The Afenifere in a statement, Thursday, however, berated Miyetti Allah and wondered if the body now owns the Presidency, describing the group’s remark as an insolence.

“Miyetti Allah now owns the Presidency which they can gift to who they want and deny who they choose? What insolence? Cowherders threatening a people that produced the first lawyer in 1879 because a lawyer who doesn’t know the law is overreaching himself?” the Afenifere asked.

“Can they go and tell Yoruba in the Benin Republic such idiocy? It is now a crime that we inhabit the same country with them? If Yoruba would be colonised, is it by those we should employ on our ranches?

“To hell with their Presidency if the condition for it is that we must allow them to continue to waste the lives of our people. Who told these people Yoruba cannot opt for self-determination and have our own president? If they see the protection of our lives as politics, we are definitely in a wrong and impossible country.”