Amotekun: South-West Right To Setup Security Outfit – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has said the South-West is right to float the Operation Amotekun security outfit, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the Amotekun was launched last week Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State with the Federal Government later declaring it illegal.

The Federal Government’s comment has caused controversies with Apostle Suleman in a tweet on Thursday, saying anything to ensure the safety of lives and properties is welcome.

He, however, admitted his only fear is that South-West governors may turn Amotekun into a political tool like Boko Haram.

“The people of the south-west in Nigeria have a right to float their security outfit…the AGF is not a law court,” he said. “I’m in support of Amotekun…anything to ensure the safety of lives/properties is appropriate..only praying the govs don’t turn it to a political tool just like BH started…”