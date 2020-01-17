Home » Abuja High Court Reaffirms Sacking Of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Abuja High Court Reaffirms Sacking Of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

By - 21 hours ago on January 17, 2020
FCT High Court Sacks Ifeanyi Ubah As Anambra South Senator

File image of Senator Ubah (courtesy: Facebook)

A High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday sacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South.

The court had on April 11, 2019, nullified Ubah’s win for allegedly using a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to vie for the senatorial election that was held on February 23, 2019.

Also, the court mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and hand a fresh one to Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who finished second in the election.

On December 4, 2019, however, the court ordered all the parties, including the INEC, to maintain status-quo after Ubah filed for a stay of execution, claiming that he and his legal team were not served with the court processes nor hearing notice with respect to the suit.

Justice Bello Kawu, in a fresh ruling, Friday, however, held that Senator Ubah’s application seeking the dismissal of the court’s judgement lacked merit and, therefore, dismissed it.

